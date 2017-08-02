Starz Developing ‘Ascendant’ Series

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Divergent Series: Allegiant
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Starz is developing a new drama series based on the “Divergent” films from the movie division of parent company Lionsgate.

Ascendant” is being written by Adam Cozad, who is executive producing with director Lee Toland Krieger. The two had originally been aboard to work on an “Ascendant” film at Summit, before that project was scrapped.

It is unclear whether Shailene Woodley or any of the other stars of the films would appear in the series.

“Ascendant” had been planned as the fourth installment in the “Divergent” film series. But last year, after seeing poor box office results for the third film in the franchise, Summit announced that it had scuttled plans for the fourth and final film and instead would develop the property, based on a series of young-adult novels by Veronica Roth, as a television movie.

The fourth “Divergent” film had initially been slated to premiere in 2017.

The series is being produced by Lionsgate TV. A representative for Starz declined to comment.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    2 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. George Lewis says:
      August 2, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      I might have given it a shot, but not on disgusting Starz network.

      Reply
    2. DougW says:
      August 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Lionsgate betrayed fans by not making the last film. Don’t think they’ll be much interested in a non Shailene-Theo version on the small screen.

      Reply
    See All 2 Comments

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad