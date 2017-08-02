Starz Developing ‘Ascendant’ Series

Starz is developing a new drama series based on the “Divergent” films from the movie division of parent company Lionsgate.

“Ascendant” is being written by Adam Cozad, who is executive producing with director Lee Toland Krieger. The two had originally been aboard to work on an “Ascendant” film at Summit, before that project was scrapped.

It is unclear whether Shailene Woodley or any of the other stars of the films would appear in the series.

“Ascendant” had been planned as the fourth installment in the “Divergent” film series. But last year, after seeing poor box office results for the third film in the franchise, Summit announced that it had scuttled plans for the fourth and final film and instead would develop the property, based on a series of young-adult novels by Veronica Roth, as a television movie.

The fourth “Divergent” film had initially been slated to premiere in 2017.

The series is being produced by Lionsgate TV. A representative for Starz declined to comment.