Starz Developing Series Based on Novel 'Sweetbitter'

Starz Developing Series Based on Novel

Starz is developing a new half-hour drama series based on Stephanie Danler’s novel “Sweetbitter.”

Danler has also written the script for the first episode, developed with “The Americans” veteran Stu Zicherman. Danler and Zicherman are serving as executive producers with Plan B Entertainment.

A coming-of-age story, “Sweetbitter” tells the story of Tess, a 22-year-old woman who, shortly after arriving in New York, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Tess is soon introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars, and fine dining.

Danler is a Los Angeles-based writer. “Sweetbitter,” her first novel, was named one of NPR’s best books of 2016.

Ken Segna, senior VP of original programming, and Patrick McDonald, VP of original programming, are executives in charge of “Sweetbitter” for Starz, which retains all global rights to the project.

