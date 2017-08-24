‘Starsky and Hutch’ TV Reboot in Development With James Gunn

Sony Pictures Television is developing a reboot of the classic cop series “Starsky and Hutch” with “Guardians of Galaxy” mastermind James Gunn attached as an executive producer, Variety has confirmed.

The original series starred David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser, running for four seasons and almost 100 episodes from 1975-1979 on ABC. In addition to executive producing, Gunn will also potentially write the project along with his brother Brian Gunn and their cousin Mark Gunn. The three Gunns will also executive produce along with Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty. Moritz will produce through his Sony-based Original Film banner, at which Shetty is the head of TV.

The series focused on Detectives David Starsky and Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson as they fight crime in the fictional Bay City. The show also featured Antonio Fargas as the street-wise informant Huggy Bear. It was previously adapted into a comedy film in 2004 starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. The film grossed over $170 million worldwide.

