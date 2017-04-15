While the “Star Wars” universe continues to expand on the big screen, one of its popular TV show is coming to an end.

“Star Wars Rebels” will wrap after the upcoming Season 4 on Disney XD. The announcement was made during the show’s panel at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla. Saturday.

“I firmly believe that each generation needs to have their own piece of ‘Star Wars’ and this show, for a lot of kids growing up with it, is as much a piece of ‘Star Wars’ as any of the movies,” says executive producer Dave Filoni.

The animated series follows the adventures of the Rebellion leading up to the events of 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

It featured the voice talents of Taylor Gray, Freddie Prinze Jr., Vanessa Marshall, and Sabine Wren.

The final 15 episodes will serve as a bridge to the events seen in last year’s standalone film “Rogue One,” as well as “A New Hope.” Forest Whitaker will reprise his “Rogue One” role, playing Rebel extremist Saw Gerrera.

They will be darker in tone, with a “Rogue One aesthetic,” described Filoni.

A trailer for the final season aired during the panel, which you can watch here or below.