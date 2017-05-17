Watch First Trailer for CBS All Access’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

In anticipation of the long-awaited debut of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” CBS unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming series during Wednesday’s Upfront presentation in New York City.

The trailer comes just one day after the first photos from the streaming series came out (see above) with stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh in character. In the new trailer, we get our first look at Martin-Green as the first officer of The Discovery, who appears to be a human raised by Vulcans, as evidenced by conversations she has with Sarek (James Frain). The Discovery then comes across an unknown object at the edge of Federation space, leading to a conflict with the Klingons. In addition, the network revealed that Season 1 of the series will consist of 15 episodes instead of 13, with an after-show called “Talking Trek.”

Releasing the first “Star Trek” trailer during CBS’s Upfront is a move to woo advertisers with a fan-favorite, iconic property, like ABC did with their announcement of “American Idol” during their Tuesday presentation and like NBC did by bringing out the original cast of “Will & Grace” for a surprise appearance.

In true “Star Trek” form, much of the “Discovery” plot and other details have been kept under wraps until now.

The series will star “The Walking Dead” alum Martin-Green, who plays the lead lieutenant commander; Frain as Spock’s father Sarek; Anthony Rapp as a space fungus expert; Michelle Yeoh as the captain in charge of the Starship Shenzhou; Jason Isaacs as the captain of the Discovery; Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, a high-ranking official of Starfleet; Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue, the chief medical officer of the Starship Shenzhou; Sam Vartholomeos as Ensign Connor, a junior officer in Starfleet Academy assigned to the Starship Shenzhou; and “The Office” alum Rainn Wilson in the role of Harry Mudd; plus Shazad Latif, Rekha Sharma, Kenneth Mitchell, Clare McConnell and Damon Runyan.

“Star Trek: Discovery” has been repeatedly delayed, due to behind-the-scenes shuffling. The show was first set to launch this past January, but was held back thanks to production delays and the departure of showrunner Bryan Fuller, who is still on board as an executive producer.

The show is now set to debut this fall.