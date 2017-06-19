‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Officially Sets Fall Premiere Date

“Star Trek: Discovery” has set an official premiere date, with the new entry in the storied sci-fi franchise set to launch this fall, Variety has learned.

The series will launch Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m./7:30c on CBS, though that time is approximate due to NFL Football and “60 Minutes” also airing that night. The series premiere will also be available on-demand on CBS All Access and the second episode of the series will be available on the service that same night immediately following the broadcast premiere.

After premiere night, all new episodes will be available on-demand weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. The 15-episode season will be released in two parts. The first eight episodes will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. The season will then resume in January 2018.

“Discovery” was originally set to launch CBS All Access in January 2017, but the hotly anticipated series has been repeatedly delayed. As Variety previously reported, sources say difficulties casting and behind-the-scenes flux, including Bryan Fuller stepping down as showrunner, are cause for the show’s delay. CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves previously said at an investor conference that he was confident in the quality of the series, and the delay is due to requiring a lot of post production. “It’s important to get it right, and ‘Star Trek’ is the family jewels,” Moonves said.

Plot details for the show have been kept under wraps, but “The Walking Dead” alum Sonequa Martin-Green leads the series as Lt. Commander Michael Burnham. She stars alongside Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Anthony Rapp among others.

“Star Trek: Discovery” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The series will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.