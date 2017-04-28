‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Adds ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Vets to Cast

CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” has added five additional actors to its upcoming debut season. Among the new cast members are Shazad Latif of Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful” and Rekha Sharma of Syfy’s “Battlestar Galactica.”

The new cast additions are:

Shazad Latif (“Penny Dreadful”): Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation.

Rekha Sharma ("Battlestar Galactica," "The 100″): Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery.

Kenneth Mitchell ("Jericho," "The Astronaut Wives Club"): Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire.

Clare McConnell ("Dim the Fluorescents"): Dennas, a leader in the Klingon Empire.

Damon Runyan ("Suits," "Supernatural," "Gangland Undercover"): Ujilli, a leader in the Klingon Empire.

The new actors join a cast that includes “The Walking Dead” actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who will star as the lead lieutenant commander, plus James Frain as Spock’s father Sarek, Anthony Rapp as a space fungus expert, and Michelle Yeoh as the captain in charge of the Starship Shenzhou. Other cast members include: Jason Isaacs as the captain of the Discovery; Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, a high-ranking official of Starfleet; Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue, the chief medical officer of the Starship Shenzhou; Sam Vartholomeos as Ensign Connor, a junior officer in Starfleet Academy assigned to the Starship Shenzhou; and “The Office” alum Rainn Wilson in the role of Harry Mudd.

The embattled and oft-delayed relaunch of the “Star Trek” television franchise is currently slated to premiere in “late summer, early fall,” CBS Corp. chief executive Leslie Moonves told an investor conference in February. The series had been originally slated to premiere in January, but production delays and the dismissal of former showrunner Brryan Fuller, still an executive producer on the project, have set the show back.