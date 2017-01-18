“Star Trek: Discovery” will likely miss its previously announced May premiere target, Variety has learned. The series has also cast James Frain as Spock’s father.

CBS released a statement regarding the potential delay:

“Production on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ begins next week. We love the cast, the scripts and are excited about the world the producers have created. This is an ambitious project; we will be flexible on a launch date if it’s best for the show. We’ve said from the beginning it’s more important to do this right than to do it fast. There is also added flexibility presenting on CBS All Access, which isn’t beholden to seasonal premieres or launch windows.”

The potential delay comes after a few bumps in the road for the production. Initially developed to be CBS All Access’ first original series with Bryan Fuller at the helm, Fuller stepped back from the showrunner role in late October after scripting the first two episodes and creating a roadmap for the rest of the season. Fuller handed the reins to executive producers Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, and the planned January 2017 premiere slid back to May 2017, with “The Good Fight” becoming the first All Access original to premiere on Feb. 19.

Production had been scheduled to start in November, but was pushed back to January. Core casting was completed in December with “The Walking Dead” star Sonequa Martin-Green joining as the lead role. Other regulars include Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, and Mary Chieffo.

As for Frain’s casting, he will indeed be playing Sarek, Spock’s famous father. First introduced in the original “Star Trek,” Sarek has made multiple appearances throughout the franchise over the last five decades.

“Star Trek: Discovery” will have a special linear premiere on CBS, with subsequent episodes being released exclusively via CBS All Access.