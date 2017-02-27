CBS intends to launch its much-anticipated revamp of “Star Trek” for its growing “All Access” broadband service some time in late summer or early fall, according to Leslie Moonves, chief executive of CBS Corp.

Speaking at an investor conference organized by Morgan Stanley, the CBS chief said “Star Trek: Discovery,” the new series, required “a lot of post production” but that he was “confident” in its quality. “It’s important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels,” he said. The project has been delayed a few times , initially owing to Bryan Fuller’s decision to step back from showrunner duties.

The new “Star Trek” is seen as a big lure for “All Access,” a $5.99 a month streaming-video-on-demand service. CBS recently launched a spin-off of “The Good Wife,” called “The Good Fight,” for the service.

“There are millions and millions of Trekkies out there,”Moonves said during his remarks. “We know for a fact that the other versions of ‘Star Trek’ — there were seven other series, some of them were great and some of them were terrible — they all did really well on Netflix. That gave us great confidence that this was the right choice to put the full court press on ‘All Access.’”