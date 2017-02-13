Three more actors have joined Starfleet, Variety has learned.

Terry Serpico will star in CBS All Access’ upcoming “Star Trek: Discovery” as “Admiral Anderson,” a high-ranking official of Starfleet. Serpico’s credits include “Army Wives,” “Rescue Me” and “Sneaky Pete.” Maulik Pancholy will star as “Dr. Nambue,” the Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Shenzhou. Pancholy’s credits include “30 Rock” and “Weeds.” Sam Vartholomeos will star as “Ensign Connor,” a Junior Officer in Starfleet Academy assigned to the Starship Shenzhou. His credits include “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “The Following.”

The three will co-star alongside “The Walking Dead” actress Sonequa Martin-Green as a lieutenant commander, James Frain as Spock’s father, Anthony Rapp as a space fungus expert, and a plethora of others, including Michelle Yeoh.

CBS released a first look at the sets and costumes at the tail end of January. Production had been delayed by behind-the-scenes upheaval and a lengthy casting process, meaning the series likely won’t bow on All Access until after May, well after the initially planned January 2017 debut. The honor of the first All Access original series will now go to “The Good Wife” spin-off “The Good Fight,” which will live exclusively on the service after a special premiere on CBS at 8/7c.