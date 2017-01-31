CBS has released a new behind-the-scenes trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery” that gives a first look at some of the series’ costumes, makeup and sets — including the iconic captain’s chair.

The one-minute trailer marks the start of production on the upcoming series, which kicked off in Toronto last week. The trailer shows construction of a set, costumes that appear to be Klingon uniforms, an actor being fitted for a Starfleet uniform, and designs for the titular starship Discovery. It ends with a shot of what appears to be the captain’s chair.

The kick-off to production on “Star Trek: Discovery” is noteworthy given the many delays and creative changes that the show has undergone since being announced in 2015. Earlier this month, Variety learned that the series premiere had been pushed back from its May target. The show had originally been slated to debut in January, which would have made it the first original series to stream on digital service CBS All Access. CBS moved the premiere of All Access’ “The Good Fight” up to February after the initial “Discovery” delay.

In October, Variety reported exclusively that executive producer Bryan Fuller would depart his role as showrunner on the series, withe fellow EPs Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts taking over those responsibilities. In December, CBS announced that “The Walking Dead” star Sonequa Martin-Green had been cast to play the lead role on “Discovery.”

Watch the trailer below: