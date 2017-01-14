Life is imitating art on VH1’s “Daytime Divas.”

Star Jones is producing the TV series, which is an adaptation of her book “Satan’s Sisters” — the novel that was inspired by her experiences on “The View” — and she’s also going to step in front of the camera.

Jones will guest star on the upcoming scripted series, as will the actual current co-hosts of “The View,” Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines. “The Real” co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley will also guest star.

The casting news was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Though the novel on which “Daytime Divas” is based is fiction, it strikes glaring similarities to daytime talk shows such as “The View” — a show which is almost always in the headlines for its own behind-the-scenes antics.

VH1’s series, which will premiere in spring 2017, is about five female co-hosts of a popular daily TV talk show, called “The Lunch Hour,” and the fireworks that ensue each weekday when they discuss life, love, family, politics and gossip. The women, who all have very different points of view, are best friends and sisters — while they’re on TV. But behind the scenes, their backstage world is filled with power struggles, personal demons, diva fits, love affairs, man troubles, cat fights and cocktails.

Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty, Fiona Gubelmann and McKinley Freeman star in “Daytime Divas.”

Jones will play herself in a storyline that finds her crossing paths with Nina (Guaty) in a gifting suite and Nina quickly learns who’s boss.

The cast of “The View” will all be playing themselves, as well. In their episode, the behind-the-scenes drama of “The Lunch Hour” makes the news and everyone is talking about it, including the ladies at “The View.”

Mowry-Housley will not play herself. She’ll be playing a friend of Mo’s (Arnold) who gives her some career advice.

Richard T. Jones, Tammy Blanchard and Ness Bautista will also guest star.