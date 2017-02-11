Television producer and writer Stanley Kallis, who worked on shows including “Hawaii Five-O” and “Mission: Impossible,” died at his home in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Jan. 28.

He helped develop the concept for “Hawaii 5-0” for CBS with writer Leonard Freeman, then moved to producing “Mission: Impossible” with Peter Graves and Martin Landau before returning to “Hawaii 5-0” as executive producer.

His next show as producer was “Police Story,” created by Joseph Wambaugh, which won the Emmy for drama series in 1976. In the late 70s, Kallis produced “Washington Behind Closed Doors,” a mini-series for ABC that won seven Emmy nominations.

During the 1980s, he produced projects including “The Manions of America,” “Amber Waves,” “Two of a Kind,” “Columbo” and “The Glitter Dome,” also based on a Wambaugh novel.

He then worked with ABC on the Oprah Winfrey series “Brewster Place” in the early 1990s. Before retiring, he produced the series “The Exile” in Paris.

Kallis moved to Hollywood when his father Mischa Kallis became art director for Paramount Studios. After graduating UCLA, he became an assistant film editor.

With backing from his father and brother, he wrote and produced three B-movies that led to a TV series, “The Law and Mr. Jones,” starring James Whitmore. His first TV writing credit came on “Wagon Train” in 1959. He wrote and produced for the “Dick Powell Anthology” as well as “The Danny Thomas Hour.”

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucetta, daughters Karen Cheesman, Laurie Kallis, Katherine Wenglikowski, Jennifer Kallis, and Nicole Kallis; three grandchildren; and a brother, Albert Kallis.

Donations may be made to the Los Angeles Philharmonic or the Nine O’clock Players of the Assistance League of So. California.