Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Conan O’Brien to Perform at Stand Up for Heroes

Staff Writer @matt_fern
Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Conan O’Brien, Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, and Hasan Minhaj are among the performers lined up for Stand Up for Heroes, the 11th annual event presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and honoring wounded veterans and their families.

Stand Up for Heroes was founded by Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox, and has raised more than $40 million since its inception in 2007. This year, up to $500,000 of the proceeds will be allocated to aid veterans’ organizations impacted by the recent hurricanes.

“Stand Up for Heroes is a chance to unite our community to provide support to the incredible individuals who have helped to protect our country,” said Hirsch, also the owner of New York comedy club Carolines on Broadway and a Bob Woodruff Foundation board member.

Woodruff, the ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, added “Stand Up for Heroes is an opportunity for us all to put aside our differences and honor those who have, and continue to sacrifice so much for all of us. The power of coming together is even clearer as we reflect on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma where we were proud to see veterans stepping up as a force for good amid tragedy.”

Further guests for the 2017 edition of Stand Up for Heroes remain to be set. The event, which takes place Nov. 7 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, will open the New York Comedy Festival.

