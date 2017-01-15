AMC has teamed with BBC to produce a limited series adaptation of John le Carre’s famed novel “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” with Ink Factory.

The deal marks a reunion for the team that produced “The Night Manager,” another le Carre adaptation shepherded by Ink Factory. “Slumdog Millionaire’s” Simon Beaufoy is on board to write the episodes.

” ‘Spy’ is a deep table of intrigue in one of the most uncertain times in history,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.