NBCU’s Sprout Grows Up: Universal Kids to Debut in September

Kids' TV: NBCU To Transform Sprout
Chica, the anthropomorphic chicken who has delighted children on NBCUniversal’s kiddie-cable network Sprout for the past few years, is getting a refurbished coop.

The Comcast-owned media conglomerate said Monday it would in September rechristen the network as Universal Kids, and work to make the network home to a range of content from Dreamworks Animation, which it acquired last  August for approximately $3.8 billion. The company said the network would continue to utilize the Sprout name and work toward reaching a preschool audience.

“We see enormous potential to grow our audience in this space and create the Universal Kids platform for families to experience together,” said Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Lifestyle Networks President, in a prepared statement. “NBCUniversal is invested in the kids and family business, and the company believes in working together – we will benefit from promotion across our portfolio of networks and across the company through support that is unparalleled in the industry.”

