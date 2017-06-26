Spike Lee’s Netflix Series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Sets Fall Premiere Date

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson

Netflix has revealed the premiere date and first teaser for Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” the series adaptation of Lee’s 1986 debut film.

The 10-episode series will launch Thanksgiving Day (November 23). DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Chyna Layne, Ilfenesh Hadeara, Margot Bingham, Sydney Morton, and Joie Lee. Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, in addition to producing. Lee has previously directed for television, but this is the first time he has directed an entire series. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer, with Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage producing.

