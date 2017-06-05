Spike Orders Spinoff ‘Ink Master: Angels’ to Series

Spike has ordered 10 episodes of the series “Ink Master: Angels,” after previously ordering a one-hour spinoff special back in March.

The series features four of “Ink Master” Season 8’s top female competitors – Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose – as they travel the country and go head to head with some of America’s most talented tattoo artists. Competitors will face a variety of tattoo-based challenges to see who has what it takes to beat the “Angels” and earn a spot on Season 10 of “Ink Master, which premieres in 2018. The new series will air in Fall 2017 following the end of “Ink Master” Season 9, which premieres June 6, along with new episodes of spinoff series “Ink Master: Redemption.”

Season 10 of “Ink Master” will go into production later this year and air on the rebranded Paramount Network in 2018.

“As the ‘Ink Master’ franchise continues to grow, we are thrilled to work with Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose on ‘Ink Master: Angels,’” said Chachi Senior, senior vice president of alternative programming and development for Spike. “The fan-favorite females of Season 8 will add a new voice to the franchise and help us discover the best artists around the country.”

“Ink Master,” “Ink Master: Angels” and “Ink Master: Redemption” are produced for Spike by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

Tori Socha, Spike’s vice president of development, oversees production of “Ink Master Angels” for the network and Chaz Gray, Spike’s executive producer of current and original series oversees production of “Ink Master.”