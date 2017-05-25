Sophia Bush Departs ‘Chicago PD’ After 4 Seasons

“Chicago PD” star Sophia Bush is leaving the NBC series after four seasons.

Bush played Det. Erin Lindsay on the Dick Wolf procedural, who it was hinted at the end of Season 4 would be leaving Chicago to take a job with the FBI. Bush been with “PD” since Season 1, and has appeared on episodes of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Justice,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

“PD” is one of the three “Chicago” shows currently airing on NBC, with the network recently cancelling freshman series “Chicago Justice.” All three of the other shows have been renewed. They have been dependable ratings performers for NBC at the 9 and 10 p.m. hours. “Med” season two averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers. “PD” season four averaged a 1.4 and 6.6 million. “Fire” season five averaged a 1.5 and 7.1 million viewers.

