Paula Askanas, longtime head of communications for Sony Pictures Television, will depart the studio when her contract is up this summer.

Askanas disclosed her decision in an email to coworkers and industry colleagues on Monday. She will remain on board through the crunch period of the upfronts and the LA Screenings. There’s no word yet on a successor.

The exec VP of communications has been with Sony for more than 20 years, starting out in consumer PR. She rose through the ranks and was promoted in 2001 amid the shakeup that saw the studio’s TV divisions combined. She’s served as head of communications for the TV studio since 2005.

Askanas’ exit comes amid the broader shakeup at Sony Pictures, which is searching for a CEO following the resignation of Michael Lynton earlier this year.