Sony Pictures Television Promotes Marketing Executives Jaime Blanc, Cathy Goldman

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Cathy Goldman Jaime Blanc
Courtesy of Sony

Sony Pictures Television has promoted marketing executives Cathy Goldman (pictured above, left) and Jaime Blanc (pictured above, right).

Blanc has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president of marketing and advertiser sales. She joined the company in 2013, and has nearly 20 years of experience within the industry. She has previously held positions at New Line Television, Plum TV, Martha Stewart Living, and NBCUniversal. Goldman has been elevated to the role of senior vice president of international distribution and international production. She came onboard at Sony in 2014, having previously worked at AMC Networks, Yahoo, and NBCUniversal over her 20-plus year career. Both will report to Sheraton Kalouria, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Sony Pictures Television.

The announcement of the promotions comes just a day after the company announced that former Fox executive Jeffrey Glaser has been hired as the executive vice president of U.S. current programming. He spent almost 20 years with, mostly as a current programming executive at 20th Century Fox TV. During his tenure, he helped to develop hit shows like “The X-Files,” “Arrested Development,” “Bones,” “Glee,” “Family Guy,” “Modern Family,” and “Empire.” He left the studio in March 2015. Sony TV is now led by president Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

