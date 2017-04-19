The annual ATX Festival has become famous for its reunions, and this year promises to deliver yet another crowd-pleaser.

Executive producer Kurt Sutter and the directors who helmed his Shakespearean biker drama “Sons of Anarchy” — which ran from 2008 to 2014 on FX — will be reuniting for a panel at the Austin TV festival.

The all-star slate of directors — many of them veterans of “The Shield,” another legendary FX drama — who are scheduled to appear include: Paris Barclay (now president of the DGA), Adam Arkin (“Billions,” “Sneaky Pete,” “Masters of Sex”), Bill Gierhart (“The Walking Dead,” “Agents of SHIELD”), Guy Ferland (“Elementary”), and Peter Weller (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Shades of Blue”). They’ll discuss how they helped navigate the show’s balance between tragic violence and epic family drama.

Other highlights of the upcoming festival include the fest’s first-ever network presidents panel, featuring Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment; Craig Erwich, head of content for Hulu; Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming; Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX; and Gary Levine, president of programming at Showtime. Also slated are sessions for “The Americans,” “Fargo,” “The Leftovers,” and the final season of “Girls.”

The ATX Television Festival will run from June 8-11 in Austin, Texas. For a full list of additional panels and screenings, click here.