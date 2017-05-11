‘Son of Zorn,’ ‘Making History,’ ‘APB’ Canceled by Fox

Fox has canceled freshman comedies “Son of Zorn” and “Making History,” as well as freshman drama “APB.”

“Son of Zorn” was a live-action/CGI hybrid, centered on Zorn (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), an animated warrior from a faraway island in the Pacific Ocean who returns to Orange County, Calif., to win back his live-action ex-wife and teenage son. But Zorn learns that living in the suburbs is not as easy as slaying mighty beasts or winning epic battles as he struggles to adjust to his new life.

In addition to Sudeikis, the series also starred Cheryl Hines, Tim Meadows, Johnny Pemberton, and Artemis Pebdani. Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne co-created the series in addition to executive producing. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen, Sally Bradford McKenna, and Eric Appel also executive produced. Lord and Miller are also executive producers on the Fox shows “Making History” and “The Last Man on Earth.”

The series opened to good ratings back in September, with a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. However, it shed over 50% of that audience the following week, with subsequent episodes slipping even further. It finished out its 13-episode season with a per-episode average of a 1.3 rating and 3 million viewers.

“Making History” centers on Dan (Adam Pally), a Massachusetts man with access to a gym bag that lets him travel back in time. He begins making regular trips back to the 18th century, where he finds himself quite popular, as opposed to his life in the present. But his trips begin to impact American history, particularly when he falls in love with the Deborah (Leighton Meester), the daughter of Paul Revere. In order to set things in the past right, he recruits history professor Chris (Yassir Lester). The series also starred John Gemberling and Neil Casey.

The show’s prospects were not good from the start, with Fox trimming its episode order from 13 to 9 months before it premiered. Series creator Julius Sharpe served as executive producer on the series along with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen, and Jared Hess. Lord and Miller also executive produce the Fox shows “The Last Man on Earth” and “Son of Zorn.”

The comedy series failed to make much of an impact from the start, opening to an anemic 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers. Things quickly went downhill from there, with the series averaging a 0.7 and 1.6 million viewers over 9 episodes.

“APB” followed Gideon Reeves (Justin Kirk), a billionaire engineer who witnesses his best friend’s murder. Haunted by his friend’s death, he takes charge of Chicago’s troubled 13th District and reboots it as a technically innovative police force, challenging the district to rethink everything about the way they fight crime.

In addition to Kirk, the series starred Natalie Martinez, Taylor Handley, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Stasey, Tamberla Perry, and Nestor Serrano. The series was created by Matt Nix and David Slack. Nix served as executive producer along with Len Wiseman, Trey Callaway, Todd Hoffman, Dennis Kim, and Robert Friedman. Slack executive produced the pilot. The series debuted to decent ratings in February, but the numbers quickly went south. By the time it wrapped Season 1, the series averaged only a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers.

Nix is not straying from the Fox family just yet, however. He is the writer and executive producer of the upcoming Marvel project “The Gifted,” which the network recently ordered to series. The series follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Bryan Singer will also executive produce and direct the pilot. Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory also serve as executive producers.