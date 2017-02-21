Devon Sawa has joined the cast of ABC’s summer series, “Somewhere Between,” Variety has learned.

Sawa will co-star with Paula Patton, whose casting was previously announced.

“Somewhere Between” is a thriller that follows Laura Price (Patton) — she’s not crazy, but she knows that her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is, or why she’s killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer.

Sawa will play Nico Jackson, a former cop turned private investigator.

The series marks a return to broadcast TV for Sawa, who most recently starred on the CW’s “Nikita.” His other notable credits include the teen films “Final Destination” and “Idle Hands,” which brought the actor to prominence in the late ’90s.

Based on a Korean format, “Somewhere Between” was ordered straight-to-series with 10 episodes for the first season. The show will air sometime in summer 2017.

Thunderbird Entertainment and ITV Studios America are producing with ITV Studios Global Entertainment handling international distribution. “Brothers & Sisters” alum Stephen Tolkin is writer and will executive produce with Ivan Fecan and Joseph Broido.

Sawa is repped by Gersh.