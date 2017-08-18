Solar Eclipse Coverage: TV Goes Totally Looney for Lunar Moment

Major TV networks are gearing up to cover Monday’s solar eclipse as if it were a sporting event — the Super Bowl of the scientific world.

The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States since 1917 and the first to be visible from the mainland since 1979 is set to begin around 1:15 p.m. ET. The eclipse will be visible for another 90 minutes in varying degrees around the country. The total blackout of the sun will be visible for a few minutes along the 73-mile-wide “path of totality” that runs along a diagonal stretch of the country, starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina.

The event has taken on a life of its own, with festivals and even cruises organized around a celebration of the rare moment when the moon steals the spotlight from the sun because the two celestial bodies are in perfect alignment from the perspective of those on Earth. Similar to a sporting event, the heart of the action will take place over a relatively short period of time — each city along the path of totality will experience roughly two minutes of total darkness.

For the millions of Americans who live outside the path of totality, however, television will serve up plenty of live coverage of the action in the sky and on the ground.

Here’s is a list of major networks offering extensive eclipse coverage on Monday: