The Writers Guild of America East has selected soap opera writer Courtney Simon as the recipient for its Richard B. Jablow Award for service to the guild.

Simon will be honored at the 69th annual Writers Guild Awards at New York’s Edison Ballroom on Feb. 19. The Jablow award was established in 1978 to recognize service and created in honor of Jablow, who helped found the WGA East, authored its constitution, and served as its first counsel.

Simon has been a WGA East member since 1980. She has written for 12 different daytime dramas, including “As the World Turns,” “Santa Barbara,” “Guiding Light,” and “All My Children.” She has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards and seven Writers Guild Awards.

Simon has served on the WGA East Council since 2007 and has been active in lobbying efforts to promote a diversity-based tax credit in the state of New York. She co-chairs the WGAE Diversity Coalition, is a member of the Awards Committee, and has been chair of the Daytime Committee.

“Not only is Courtney Simon a gifted writer who has mastered the intricacies of daytime drama, she has been a dedicated member of the Writers Guild of America East council and a hardworking contributor to a number of union committees, most recently as co-chair of our Diversity Coalition,” said WGA East president Michael Winship. “No one is more deserving of our Jablow Award, presented to someone who has so thoroughly devoted herself to the Writers Guild of America East.”

The 2017 Writers Guild Awards ceremony in New York will be hosted by Lewis Black.