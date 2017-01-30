“So You Think You Can Dance” has been renewed for Season 14, which will air this summer on Fox, Variety has learned.

The dance competition show will feature dancers from the ages of 18 to 30, following last season’s young crop of contestants. The Top 10 dancers will be paired with all-stars.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

Fox has not announced the judges for Season 14, though the most recent crop of judges including Lythgoe, Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo and teen dancer Maddie Ziegler. Cat Deeley hosts the series.

Last season, “SYTYCD” hit its milestone 250th episode. The show debuted in 2005.

Over to course of its more-than-a-decade run, the show has been nominated for 55 Emmy awards and has won 14 Emmys.

“So You Think You Can Dance” hails from 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions. Co-created by Lythgoe, executive producers are Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman and Jeff Thacker.