‘Snowfall’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

FX has renewed John Singleton’s drama series “Snowfall” for Season 2 midway through the show’s first season, the network announced Wednesday at the TCA summer press tour.

The series explores the beginnings of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles from the perspectives of multiple people who are impacted by it in different ways, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras; and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

The second season is expected to air in 2018. The series was created by Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson executive produce. Andron serves as showrunner.

The show is currently averaging 5 million total viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms. The series debut ranks in the top five in most key demos among all new cable drama premieres in 2017 on a Live+7 basis: adults 18-49 (#4), adults 18-34 (#4) and adults 25-54 (#5). The premiere ranks number eight among new cable drama premieres in total viewers.

Episode six of the series will air tonight on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The season finale is scheduled for Sept. 6.