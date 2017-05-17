Snoop Dogg to Host ‘The Joker’s Wild’ Revival on TBS

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg will host a revival of classic game show “The Joker’s Wild” for TBS, the cable channel announced Wednesday.

The Sony Pictures Television half-hour program will be set in a faux casino with giant dice, playing cards, streetwise  questions and problem solving — in addition to the giant slot machine featured in the original. Snoop Dogg will executive produce the project with Michael Strahan, Constance  Schwartz-Moriniof SMAC , Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films, and Vincent Rubino.

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and The Joker’s Wild was my favorite show growing up,” said Snoop Dogg. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring  back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

In addition to a series order for “The Joker’s Wild,” TBS announced Wednesday:

• A 13-episode order for “Close Enough,” a new animated series from “Regular Show” creator  J.G. Quintel.

• A new late-night programming block from sister studio Super Deluxe including new programs “Art Theifs” from creators Joseph Carnegie and Ben Jones; “Dummy” from creator Cody Heller; and “Poundhole,” described as ” a contemporary take on  Soul Train takes place in a surreal underground music club.”

• A seven-episode order for “Miracle Workers,” an anthology comedy series starring Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Simon Rich, and Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer.

• A series order for a new untitled series from comedy troupe the Dress Up Gang.

• Cedric the Entertainer,  Taylor Mosby, and, Dante Hoagland joining the cast of Tracy Morgan’s “The Last O.G.”

 

