TV News Roundup: Snoop Dogg, Fifth Harmony to Perform on Fox’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas’

In today’s roundup, Fox previews “Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas,” while Chris Evans is set to host National Geographic’s “Chain of Command.”

FIRST LOOKS

Fox released a first look at “Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas.” Hosted by Steve Harvey, the holiday special will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 and will feature performances from Snoop Dogg, Fifth Harmony, DMX, and Boyz II Men. “Showtime at the Apollo,” featuring the Amateur Night competition and performances by established stars, originally aired as a syndicated television show from 1987 to 2008 and featured music, comedy, dance and other acts. Harvey served as its host from 1993 to 2000. Watch a preview of the Christmas special below:

SPECIALS

Al Roker and Hoda Kotb will host the “129th Rose Parade” from Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on NBC. This year’s edition of the parade will signify Roker’s 21st year as host and the fifth year for Kotb. “Forrest Gump” actor Gary Sinise is the Grand Marshal. The theme of this year’s parade is “Making a Difference.” Highlights will include a variety of floats featuring volunteers and philanthropic organizations, along with 18 equestrian teams, and 22 marching bands. The Pasadena Police Department estimates that more than 700,000 spectators will line the five-and-a-half mile parade route.

CASTING

National Geographic announced Chris Evans will voice the documentary series “Chain of Command.” Filmed over 18 months, the series features access from inside the walls of the Pentagon to the front lines of the U.S. military’s mission to fight global extremism around the globe. From showrunner Scott Boggins, “Chain of Command” will premiere on Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett and Scott Boggins serve as executive producers.

Maggie Grace has joined the cast of AMC’s “Fear The Walking Dead.” She will appear as a series regular on the show’s upcoming fourth season, which is currently shooting in Austin, Texas. She stars alongside returning “Fear” cast members Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Danay Garcia, along with previously announced new series regulars Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman and Lennie James.

PREMIERE DATES

CMT announced premiere dates for its new series “Music City” and “CMT Crossroads: Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show,” as well as short-form digital series for YouTube: “How to Wear,” “Street Art Stories,” and “The Downtown Farmer.” From executive producer Adam DiVello, “Music City,” will premiere on March 1 at 10 p.m. Filmed in Nashville, the eight-episode docu-series follows a group of young emerging artists chasing their dreams of success in the music industry, while struggling to balance their personal lives and relationships. Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show will collaborate for “CMT Crossroads,” premiering Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. Also filmed in Nashville, home to both artists, the episode will feature performances of their biggest songs. The first episode of “How to Wear” is currently available on YouTube, while the first three episodes of “Street Art Stories” are available. “The Downtown Farmer” will premiere on YouTube in January.