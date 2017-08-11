TV Ratings: ‘Weekend Update’ Opens Strong for NBC

The first special standalone edition of “SNL” staple “ ” managed strong numbers in the Nielsen Thursday overnight ratings.

At 9 p.m., the half-hour comedy special drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers. It built on its lead in from “The Wall” (1.2, 6.2 million) by 42% in the key demo, and was the number two original show of the night on the Big 4 in the demo behind only “Big Brother” on CBS, as well as the second most-watched. In addition, no summer comedy, new or returning, has debuted higher than a 1.5 in eight years since ABC’s “The Goode Family” in 2009.

It should be noted that many local markets preempted primetime broadcast programming for NFL pre-season football, meaning these numbers could be subject to greater adjustment later today.

After “The Wall” and “Weekend Update,” “The Night Shift” (0.9, 4.5 million) is currently up in the demo on NBC.

On CBS, after “Big Brother,” “Zoo” (0.8, 3.5 million) is currently up significantly in both measures, doubling its demo number from last week.

On ABC, “Boy Band” (0.7, 3.4 million) is currently up in both measures, followed by part two of the documentary special “The Story of Diana” (1.1, 6 million). The documentary grew in both measures throughout its two-hour broadcast.

For Fox, “Beat Shazam” (1.1, 3.7 million) is currently up in both measures, as is “Love Connection” (1.0, 3.5 million).

On The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.5, 2.1 million) improved in both measures, as did a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.5, 1.7 million).