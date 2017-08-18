TV Ratings: ‘SNL: Weekend Update’ Stays Solid with Surprise Cameos

The second installment of “SNL: ” is currently up significantly in both key ratings measures in its second week, according to Nielsen overnight data,

However, Thursday night’s numbers will likely be adjusted down later today due to local preemptions for NFL preseason football.

Airing at 9 p.m., the expanded version of the popular segment is currently averaging a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million total viewers. That is up approximately 25% in the key demo and 24% in total viewers, pending adjustments. The episode featured cameos by former “SNL” cast members Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers.

Earlier on NBC, “The Wall” (1.2, 5.8 million) was also up significantly in both measures. A new episode of “The Night Shift” (0.8, 4 million) is currently matching its season high in the key demo.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (2.0, 6.6 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Zoo” (0.6, 2.8 million) was up in total viewers at 10.

For ABC, “Boy Band” (0.6, 2.7 million) was up in both measures, while “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.6, 2.7 million) was even. “The Gong Show” (0.6, 2.5 million) ticked down in both measures.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.5 million) improved across the board, as did “Love Connection” (0.6, 2.3 million).

The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.9 million) was up in both measures, as was a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.4, 1.6 million).

CBS is currently winning the night with a 1.2 rating and 5 million total viewers. NBC is second with a 1.1 and 4.8 million. Fox is third in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in total viewers with 2.4 million. ABC is fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 2.6 million. The CW is averaging a 0.4 and 1.7 million.