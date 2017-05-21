Sasheer Zamata Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Four Seasons

“Saturday Night Live” hasn’t even been in its off-season for an entire day, but it’s already time to bid adieu to another cast member. Sasheer Zamata will not return for “SNL” Season 43, Variety has confirmed.

Zamata’s decision marks the third departure for “SNL” in nearly just as many days — this past Saturday was also the final episode for Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer, who announced their departure prior to the finale. Like Bayer and Moynihan, Zamata was not given an official “goodbye” following Dwayne Johnson and Katy Perry’s episode, although photos that have surfaced online indicate that they were given special treatment off-air.

Over the course of her four seasons on the NBC series, Zamata embodied characters and celebrity impressions including Michelle Obama, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle from “How 2 Dance with Janelle.” She’s also had roles outside of the late-night show in “Yoga Hosers,” “Sleight,” and “Transparent” since joining “SNL” in 2014.

Zamata’s original hiring was notable as she was the first black woman to be cast on the show since Maya Rudolph’s exit in 2007. After this week’s trio of goobyes, the remaining cast consists of Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson, along with featured players Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, and Melissa Villaseñor.

Zamata posted on Instagram Sunday morning following her final appearance on the show. Entertainment Tonight broke the news of Zamata’s departure.