‘SNL’ Names Michael Che, Colin Jost Co-Head Writers

Michael Che and Colin Jost have been named the co-head writers of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC announced Tuesday.

They will join current head writers Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker. “SNL” has also announced that Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie have been named writing supervisors. Che and Jost currently host “SNL’s” long-running “Weekend Update” segment, which they began hosting in 2014. Che, who was previously named on Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch list and Rolling Stone’s 50 Funniest People, appeared on “The Daily Show” before joining “SNL” in 2013. A four-time WGA Award winner and recipient of a Peabody Award, Jost started at “SNL” as a writer in 2005.

Green and Gillespie together wrote “Cartier Fidget Spinner Ad,” “E! New Line-Up Promo” with Gal Gadot and more, as well as having spearheaded several other popular sketches.

The long-running series is coming off of a stellar season last year, in which the show won nine Emmys out of its 22 nominations. Alec Baldwin won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his repeated portrayals of Donald Trump, while Kate McKinnon took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, due in no small part to her portrayals of Hillary Clinton among many other characters. The series also picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.

So far this season, “SNL” is averaging a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.6 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+7 ratings.