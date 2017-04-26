‘SNL’ Lines Up Katy Perry, Haim, and LCD Soundsystem as Musical Guests

“Saturday Night Live” announced its May line-up of musical guests on Wednesday: LCD Soundsystem, Haim, and Katy Perry.

LCD Soundsystem will kick things off on May 6, which also sees Chris Pine, who stars in the upcoming “Wonder Woman” alongside Gal Gadot, hosting. Next up is Haim on May 13, with host Melissa McCarthy — who will no doubt reprise her popular Sean Spicer impression. Perry will be “Chained to the Rhythm” on the May 20, alongside host Dwayne Johnson.

The hosts were previously announced last month, when NBC revealed that it would be airing the last four episodes of the season live from coast-to-coast for the first time.

The three musical guests have one key factor in common: their fans have all been long awaiting their next albums, none of which yet have release dates. LCD Soundsystem split up to much fanfare in 2011, and got back together last year, debuting three new songs at Brooklyn Steel in New York earlier this month.

Haim, meanwhile, hasn’t debuted a new album since 2013. Perry’s been generating excitement for her new album as well, which will be her first since 2013’s “Prism.”

Earlier this week, Perry posted a mysterious tweet that could be seen as a hint to her next single. The tweet included a recipe for “The World’s Best Cherry Pie,” along with a caption: “Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise.” She previously revealed on the Grammys red carpet that one of her new tracks is called “Bon Appetit” — will the superstar debut her sweet new single on the “SNL” stage next month?