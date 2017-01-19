Giovanni Ribisi’s “Pete” will sneak on for at least another season: Amazon has renewed “Sneaky Pete.”

The renewal comes less than a week after the full first season debuted on Amazon’s Prime streaming service. Amazon claims “Sneaky Pete” had the second-biggest premiere day streaming audience of its originals thus far. (“The Man in the High Castle” holds the record.)

“Bryan Cranston and Graham Yost have done a masterful job of steering the cast to fantastic performances,” said Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios’ head of comedy and drama. “Both the critical response and our customers’ engagement with the series are key factors in our enthusiasm to bring our audience a second season of ‘Sneaky Pete.’”

The series follows con-man Marius (Ribisi) as he takes on the identity of Pete, a fellow prisoner (Ethan Embry) who wowed Marius with tales of his idyllic childhood. However, the family, headed up by Margo Martindale’s Audrey, is maybe a little more Gallagher (“Shameless”) than Brady (“The Brady Bunch”). Bryan Cranston plays Vince, the crime lord who’s got Marius in a vice. Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer, Shane McRae, and Michael Drayer (Mr. Robot) also star.

“Sneaky Pete” was co-created and is executive produced by Cranston, and executive produced by Graham Yost (“Justified”), who is also the showrunner, as well as Yost’s fellow “Justified” exec producers Michael Dinner and Fred Golan, and James Degus (“All The Way”). The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.