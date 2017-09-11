Showtime’s ‘SMILF’ Adds Kimberley Crossman in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Showtime comedy series “SMILF” has cast New Zealand-born actress Kimberley Crossman in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Crossman will play Kit-Cat, the roommate of Samara Weaving’s character Nelson. Kit-Cat is described as unapologetically optimistic despite her troubled past, as well as possessing a strong business sense. Crossman is set to appear in at least two episodes.

This is not the only upcoming Showtime project in which Crossman is involved. She is also set to guest star on the Jay Pharoah-led comedy series “White Famous,” which hails from executive producer Jamie Foxx. Her other recent credits include “The 60 Yard Line,” “The Great Indoors,” and “Hashtaggers.” She is repped by APA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Karen Kay Management in New Zealand.

“SMILF” follows a single, 20-something from South Boston named Bridgette (Frankie Shaw), whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of single motherhood. Shaw adapted her Sundance Film Festival Jury award-winning short film for the series. In addition to starring, she will also write, produce and direct the semi-autobiographical comedy, with Oscar nominee Michael London, Emmy nominees Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King executive producing. Rosie O’Donnell will co-star in her first series regular TV role as Tutu, Bridgette’s prideful Southie mother. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.

“SMILF” premieres Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

