‘SMILF’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

SMILF review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

SMILF” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, the network announced Wednesday.

“From its first episode, the refreshingly honest point of view of ‘SMILF’ broke through with audiences, the press and on social media,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime. “Frankie Shaw is a creative force to be reckoned with and we love having her on Showtime. Her show is funny and forthright, pointed and poignant, irreverent and relevant, all at once. We can’t wait to see where Frankie takes ‘SMILF’ next season.”

The series follows the life of Bridgette Bird (Shaw), a young woman from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of working-class single motherhood.

Shaw created the series in addition to starring in the lead role. Rosie O’Donnell co-stars as her mother. The cast also includes Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving, and Alexandra and Anna Reimer. Shaw also wrote and directed the pilot. Executive producing alongside Shaw are Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Scott King. “SMILF” is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.

It debuted with the biggest premiere week audience for a new Showtime comedy since 2012. The series is currently averaging 4.4 million weekly viewers across platforms.

  • 'Ghosted' Picked Up for Six Additional

    'Ghosted' Picked Up for Six Additional Episodes at Fox, Enlists New Showrunner

  • Matt Lauer Joins List of High-Profile

    Matt Lauer Joins Long List of Media Figures Recently Hit by Harassment Scandals

  • SMILF review

    'SMILF' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

  • Matt Lauer

    Hollywood Reacts to Matt Lauer's Firing: 'Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out'

  • Matt Lauer Fired: Savannah Guthrie Announces

    Savannah Guthrie Fights Back Tears Announcing Matt Lauer's Firing (Video)

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly: 'I Heard Rumors' About Matt Lauer, But 'I Hear a Lot of Rumors About Myself'

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus' Accent on Content Starting to Pay Dividends for Parent Vivendi

