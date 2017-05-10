‘Sleepy Hollow’ Canceled At Fox After Four Seasons

Hold onto your heads, “Sleepy Hollow” viewers: Fox has cancelled the series, after four seasons, Variety has learned.

Though the show was a buzzy fan-favorite series, the cancellation comes as little surprise, as the supernatural drama wrapped its lowest-rated season yet this March. Season 4 was ordered with a shorter run of 13 episodes, after every other season had spanned 18 episodes.

The fantasy-cop drama saw its ratings plummet in season four, averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.9 million total viewers — down 40% in the demo and and 37% in viewers from season three.

The show had also undergone significant changes over the years both in front of and behind the camera. Following the second season, showrunner Mark Goffman exited the show and was replaced by Clifton Campbell. After the third season, star Nicole Beharie exited the series, posing a new creative direction for the show’s fourth season, though critics had praised the on-screen chemistry of Beharie and co-star Tom Mison, throughout the first three seasons.

Based on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the Fox series was created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberti Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman.

“Sleepy Hollow” is the latest series at Fox to be cancelled, following “Rosewood” and “Pitch.”