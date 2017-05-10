‘Sleepy Hollow’ Canceled At Fox After Four Seasons

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
sleepy hollow cancelled
Fox

Hold onto your heads, “Sleepy Hollow” viewers: Fox has cancelled the series, after four seasons, Variety has learned.

Though the show was a buzzy fan-favorite series, the cancellation comes as little surprise, as the supernatural drama wrapped its lowest-rated season yet this March. Season 4 was ordered with a shorter run of 13 episodes, after every other season had spanned 18 episodes.

The fantasy-cop drama saw its ratings plummet in season four, averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.9 million total viewers — down 40% in the demo and and 37% in viewers from season three.

Related

Bubble Shows

‘Sleepy Hollow, ‘The Catch,’ ‘The Great Indoors’: Which Bubble Shows Will Be Canceled?

The show had also undergone significant changes over the years both in front of and behind the camera. Following the second season, showrunner Mark Goffman exited the show and was replaced by Clifton Campbell. After the third season, star Nicole Beharie exited the series, posing a new creative direction for the show’s fourth season, though critics had praised the on-screen chemistry of Beharie and co-star Tom Mison, throughout the first three seasons.

Based on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the Fox series was created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberti Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman.

“Sleepy Hollow” is the latest series at Fox to be cancelled, following “Rosewood” and “Pitch.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Sammyglick says:
    May 9, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    What took them so long…this dopy show shouldn’t have lasted the first season, much less, four.

    Reply

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad