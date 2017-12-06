You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ in the Works at UCP With ‘Happy’ EP Patrick Macmanus (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dell Publishing

Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio.

Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War II, the book tells the story of Billy Pilgrim, who as a chaplain’s assistant in the U.S. Army survives the firebombing of Dresden. The narrative unfolds in a disjointed, non-linear fashion as Pilgrim becomes “unstuck” in time and the novel bounces from one point to another in his life. “Slaughterhouse-Five” is a frequent presence on the American Library Association’s list of “most frequently challenged books” due to repeated efforts to have it removed from schools.

Gale Anne Hurd of Valhalla Entertainment, Jon Brown of Ensemble Entertainment, and Bradley Yonover of Brand Y Media will also executive produce the UCP adaptation

“It’s obviously a favorite book for many of us,” Elise Henderson, senior vice president of development for UCP, said, adding that studio development chief Dawn Olmstead “has been tracking it for many years,” waiting for rights to the book to free up from a previous feature deal.

Related

“As soon as they did, we jumped in,” Henderson said. “At that point, we needed a writer, and we had just been introduced to Patrick for ‘Happy!’ Having read his material, we knew that he has the ability to do the emotional character depth that we need but also the ability to figure out a complex story and how to crack it, and capture the humor and the tone.”

Previously co-showrunner on Netflix’s “Marco Polo,” Macmanus is executive producer on “Happy!” UCP’s series adaptation of writer Grant Morrison’s comic book of the same name, set to premiere Wednesday night on Syfy.

Macmanus said that he envisions the “Slaughterhouse-Five” series as one that expands on the world of the novel while staying true to Vonnegut’s tone and core themes.

“There are no lines that Vonnegut ever throws away,” he said. “But there are certain lines within the book that allude to a much larger world. I’m not just talking about going off into outer space. He alludes to the Balkanization of the United States and to the hydrogen bombing of the United States. I feel like today’s TV is the only way to tell this story. Even though it’s only approximately 275 pages, I think that it’s ripe to be expanded upon exponentially.”

No network home has been yet set for “Slaughterhouse-Five.” UCP expects to shop the project within the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment group as well as to outside networks and premium services.

With his overall deal, Macmanus — represented by UTA and the Cartel— joins a growing stable of writers based at UCP, including Sam Esmail, John Carpenter, and Nick Antosca.

“We are really excited to have Patrick in an overall deal,” Henderson said. “It’s our job to find interesting, challenging, fun television shows, and we feel like Patrick is one of those people who is going to help us do that.”

More TV

  • 'Slaughterhouse-Five' the Works UCP With 'Happy'

    'Slaughterhouse-Five' in the Works at UCP With 'Happy' EP Patrick Macmanus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

  • Michelle Lee

    TV Veteran Michelle Lee Joins Apple Worldwide Video

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

  • Robert Pattinson Jamie Bell Actors on

    Robert Pattinson: 'My Ego Was a Lot Bigger When I First Started' Acting

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

  • WILL & GRACE -- "A Gay

    TV Ratings: 'Will and Grace' Returns Up in Both Measures

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

  • BMG Moves Into Film With Joan

    BMG Moves Aggressively Into Film With Joan Jett, T. Rex, Reggae Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

  • Critics' Choice TV Nominations: Complete List

    Netflix, FX's 'Feud' Lead Critics' Choice TV Nominations

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

  • Krysten Ritter Webby Awards

    Pop Orders Supernatural Comedy Pilot With Krysten Ritter Producing

    Universal Cable productions is developing a series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.” The adaptation will be written and executive produced by “Happy!” showrunner Patrick Macmanus, who has signed an overall deal with the studio. Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse-Five” is considered a satirical classic. Drawing from science fiction and Vonnegut’s own experiences in World War […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad