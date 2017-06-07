Skydance Media Inks Overall Deal with Producers Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn

Skydance Media has formed a multi-year overall deal for both feature films and television with producers Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures, Variety has learned. The studio currently has multiple projects in development with Curtis and Lynn, including the upcoming AMC television series “Dietland.”

“Bonnie and Julie are exceptional people and incredible producers whose boundless energy, incomparable work ethic, and collective eye for mining and cultivating creative material are second to none,” said Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer of Skydance Media. “I have known and admired both of them for a long time and l am thrilled that they have become a part of the Skydance family. I look forward to the number of exciting film and television projects in our collective future.”

Curtis and Lynn first partnered under the Mockingbird Pictures banner after producing the Academy Award-nominated “Albert Nobbs” in 2012. Sine then, Lynn and Curtis have gone on to produce seven films together, including Arie Posin’s “The Face of Love,” Victor Levin’s “5 to 7” and Rodrigo Garcia’s “Last Days in the Desert.” This year has seen the release of three films, including “Life,” “The Sweet Life,” and “Wakefield.” Their next release will be Marti Noxon’s feature directorial debut “To the Bone,” which will premiere on Netflix this July.

“Walking through this past year with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and their entire team speaks volumes to us about the kind of people they are and the quality of work they want to create. We’re thrilled and grateful for this opportunity,” added Curtis and Lynn in a joint statement.

Curtis got her start in the film business as Steven Spielberg’s assistant, embarking on what would become a 15-year professional relationship with the acclaimed director. After working on “Jurassic Park” and “Schindler’s List,” Curtis transitioned into a producing role with “Saving Private Ryan,” “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” and “Minority Report.”

Lynn started her film career as a creative executive for producer Mark Johnson, then co-produced HBO’s presentation of Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Wit.” She formed Mockingbird Pictures in 1999, producing such films as “Nine Lives,” “The Jane Austen Book Club” and “Mother and Child.” She also served as a story consultant for Pixar Animation Studios on films including Pete Docter’s “Up.”