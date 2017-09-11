Sky Launches Low Cost Streaming Service in Spain

European pay TV giant Sky has moved into the Spanish market, rolling out a low cost streaming service that will have U.S. network and cable shows including “The Walking Dead.” Off the back of the Spanish launch, Sky claimed today to be Europe’s leading streamer.

The Spanish service will be simply branded Sky and cost €10 ($12) a month. Programming will be culled from twelve local pay TV channels including Viacom’s Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, Disney’s XD and Disney Junior, NBCUniversal’s Syfy, Turner’s TNT and TCM, and Fox and National Geographic. Launch programming include U.S. series “Big Bang Theory,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and animated kids series “Marvel Avengers Assemble.”

Subscribers can watch the content on up to three connected devices, including a Roku-powered Sky streaming box, and there is a one-month free trial on offer. The move into Spain pitches Sky against Amazon, Netflix and HBO, which already have local streaming services, as well as Movistar+ and the traditional pay TV players.

“Sky’s new service offers customers a great value, no-strings relationship with their favorite shows for just €10 a month,” said David Nuñez, Sky’s director, market development, Spain. “With a simple and intuitive solution, whether it’s watching the latest entertainment live or via catch-up, having the choice of the latest TV Series or enjoying hundreds of box office smash hits, this new service offers something for everyone.”

Sky already operates streaming services in its core pay TV territories of the U.K., Germany, and Italy. “Sky has many years’ experience bringing the best entertainment and latest technology to consumers and we are now Europe’s leading streaming platform,” group COO Andrew Griffith said. “Our customers in Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria already enjoy the freedom of contract-free streaming and we’re thrilled to be bringing our new service to Spanish consumers.”

Sky had given notice of its intention to launch in Spain, and is expected to roll out streaming services elsewhere should it prove successful.