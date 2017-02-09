Sky has set two new Sky Original Productions for its flagship channel Sky 1 for broadcast in 2017, the broadcaster announced Thursday.

“Delicious” will return for a second season, with stars Dawn French and Emilia Fox both set to return alongside writer Dan Sefton and director Clare Kilner. The drama, about food, love and infidelity, saw French in a rare dramatic role and proved a ratings winner for Sky when the first season of four episodes was broadcast at the end of December 2016 and through January this year.

Sky has also commissioned new action comedy “Bounty Hunters,” starring comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and Rosie Perez. Written by Whitehall and Freddy Syborn, who previously worked together on TV comedy “Bad Education” and its 2015 feature spin-off, “Bounty Hunters” will be directed by Will Sinclair. It is produced by Pippa Brown and executive produced by Ben Cavey for Cave Bear Productions.

“‘Delicious’ delivered our largest average audience for a Sky 1 original drama in 2016, so we knew we had to put it back on the menu,” said Adam MacDonald, director of Sky 1. “Viewers can expect more love, more lies and more lip-smacking dishes to be served up next time around. And with the unveiling of “Bounty Hunters” and its incredible cast, we’re set for an exciting series full of thrills, spills and laughter when it airs exclusively on Sky 1.”

The first season of “Delicious” scored an average audience of 1.87 million. It saw French playing the ex-wife of a successful chef (played by Iain Glen), from whom he stole most of his recipes and cheated on for years, but who he then cheats with behind his second wife’s (Fox) back. It was created by Bandit Television, part of Endemol Shine Group. It is executive produced by Phillippa Giles for Bandit and Anna Ferguson for Sky and was commissioned by MacDonald and Sky’s head of drama Anne Mensah. Endemol Shine International handles distribution.

“Bounty Hunters” sees Whitehall’s posh, uptight British character attempting to sort out his family’s struggling antiques business when he accidentally buys a blood antiquity looted from the war-torn Middle East, setting off a chain of events that brings him into contact with a tough New York bounty hunter (Perez), whose is on the run, having killed a member of a Mexican cartel. It was commissioned by MacDonald and Sky’s head of comedy Jon Mountague.

“It’s a really ambitious show which brings together my and Freddy Syborn’s love of comedy and action movies, so we really hope we can pull it off,” said Whitehall. “Mostly I’m excited about Rosie Perez joining us. She is an amazing actress, and I can’t wait to see the Queen of Brooklyn pacing the mean streets of Wimbledon.”