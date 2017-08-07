Sinclair-Tribune Merger Opponents Warn of ‘Excessive, Unbalanced Market Power’

A coalition of TV and media industry entities is urging the FCC to reject Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media, arguing that the combination would give Sinclair a dangerous level of power over the local TV marketplace.

Today marks the deadline set by the FCC for the initial round of public comments in opposition to the merger agreement reached in May. The deal would give Sinclair more than 200 stations nationwide, expanding the Baltimore-based station owner’s presence to the nation’s largest TV markets for the first time.

Executives from the American Cable Association, which represents smaller cable operators, Common Cause, the Competitive Carriers Association and the Computer and Communications Industry Association held a conference call Monday morning to outline their grave concerns about the Sinclair-Tribune deal.

The executives are urging the FCC to reject the merger outright on the grounds that Sinclair would have what America One News Network president Charles Herring called “excessive, unbalanced market power” over many players in the media biz.

Herring argued that Sinclair’s clout would allow them to push for higher retransmission consent rates for their local TV stations, which would raise programming costs and make it harder for MVPDs to carry independent channels such as America One, a conservative news network. Sinclair already has a reputation for driving hard bargains with MVPDs for carriage deals. Herring said the Tribune deal would only make it worse for independent channels.

“They’re able to ask for ask for excessive rates currently for their broadcast services. That raises prices for the consumer and consumes programming budgets, preventing independent sources of programming from being able to complete deals with MVPDs for the fees needed to sustain themselves,” Herring said.

Sinclair declined to comment.

More to come