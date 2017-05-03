‘American Idol’ and ‘SYTYCD’ Producer Simon Lythgoe Inks Deal with T Group Prods.

Simon Lythgoe has entered into a co-production deal with T Group Productions, Variety has learned.

Under the pact, the “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance” producer will create, develop and produce unscripted programming through his company, Legacy Productions, co-producing with T Group Prods. The focus will be on formats and live events in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

Lythgoe and his Legacy Productions team will relocate to T Group’s Los Angeles based office where they will work closely with T Group president, Jenny Daly, and Rob Lobl, the company’s EVP of development and current programming. Going forward, both Lythgoe and Daly will serve as executive producers on all series created out of the new co-production deal.

The deal comes after Lythgoe worked with T Group, serving as executive producer and showrunner for Freeform’s upcoming “Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding,” which premieres on May 7.

Lythgoe — whose father is “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator and judge Nigel Lythgoe — has created and produced projects for both cable and broadcast across many networks including Fox, CBS, Sky, NBC, ITV, CMT, ABC and more. He created Ovation’s “A Chance to Dance,” E!’s “Opening Act” and CMT’s “Next Superstar.” Before launching his Legacy Productions banner, he had an overall deal at Fremantle Media North America where he worked on “America’s Got Talent,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “American Idol” and More. He also worked at Mark Burnett Productions where he produced Fox’s “On the Lot.”

“Simon is an expert when it comes to creating beautiful premium content,” said Daly. “His skill of crafting suspense, authentic emotion and big reveals all under the pressure of live stage performance is one of the best in the business. He’s a perfect addition to the team as we look to further expand into this space.”

“For the past two decades I have had the pleasure of being part of the biggest, most successful shows in the world,” said Lythgoe. “Live, shiny floor, singing, dancing and docu-reality formats have always been my speciality, from ‘Popstars’ in Australia, country music shows like CMT’s ‘Next Superstar’ to being part of the juggernaut ‘American Idol’ during it’s golden years. Now we’re witnessing networks invest in new original programming with shows like ‘Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding’s and I believe those creative times are back. That’s why I’ve enjoyed working alongside forward thinking entrepreneur, Jenny Daly, as she always considers the big picture, in all mediums on a global scale.”

As for T Group, Lythgoe is the latest producer to ink a deal with the company, following Jack Osbourne with his Osbourne Media and more. T Group is behind shows including “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour” at History, “Return of the Mac” at Pop, LMN’s “24 to Life,” DIY’s “Build it Like Bendrick and” TLC’s “I Catfished My Kid.”