Simon Cowell Has ‘No Interest’ in Judging ‘American Idol’ Revival

Staff Editor
Simon Cowell American Idol
AP Photo/Nick Ut

American Idol” may officially be coming back on ABC, but it’s looking increasingly likely that none of the original Fox judging panel will be taking part. That’s because Simon Cowell further confirmed this week he will not be involved in next season’s reboot.

In an interview with Extra on Thursday, the former judge revealed that the network had in fact reached out to him. “I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” Cowell admitted. “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest], and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

Related

Michael Doucett

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Blake Lewis on the Show’s Return

Cowell even claimed to not have watched “American Idol” in its later years after he exited the reality TV show in 2010 in favor of “The X Factor.” “Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name,” Cowell conceded. “I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

As Variety has previously reported, Cowell is prevented from joining “Idol” due to his exclusive agreement at NBC, where he is a judge and executive producer for “America’s Got Talent.”

Ryan Seacrest is in advanced talks to reclaim his hosting duties now that he’s permanently set up at ABC as Kelly Ripa’s “Live” co-host. However, potential judges Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will not be returning to the show that jump started their careers having already been cast on back-to-back seasons of “The Voice.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad