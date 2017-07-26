TV News Roundup: Sibongile Mlambo Joins Cast of Freeform’s ‘Siren’

In today’s roundup, Sibongile Mlambo has joined Freeform’s “Siren” and Fusion TV launched a new non-profit organization.

CASTING

“Teen Wolf’s” Sibongile Mlambo has been added to the cast of Freeform’s new original drama series “Siren” as a series regular. The ten-episode, hour long drama takes audiences inside Bristol Cove — a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean. Mlambo will portray Donna, a mysterious and deceptively powerful mermaid. The series also stars Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen.

DIVERSITY

Fusion TV announced the launch of Creative Thread Foundation, a non-profit organization that stems from a partnership between Fusion and over 60 other companies, public interest groups, and associations. Creative Thread aims to break down barriers of entry for underrepresented content creators and those working behind the scenes in media and entertainment. The Foundation will aim to create talent pipelines and mentorship opportunities for uncovering and promoting talent and projects that reflect the new American reality, as well as encouraging coalitions of corporations, industry associations, universities, and public interest groups to work together to provide better opportunities for underrepresented creative talent. The Foundation will also facilitate opportunities for sharing best practices to allow for better recruitment, retention and awareness of diverse content creators.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Lynn Sadofsky has joined Scripps Networks Interactive as the vice president of programming and development for Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel. Sadofsky will work with programmers to develop new series, manage show production and cultivate new talent. She also will serve as one of the senior liaisons for the networks’ talent and production partners, and report to Courtney White, senior vice president of programming for the three networks. Most recently, Sadofsky served as vice president of production and development for National Geographic, where she produced and developed over 100 hours of programming including ratings hits “Wicked Tuna” and “Brain Games.” She was also director of development and executive producer at Planet Green/Discovery Fit & Health.

SPECIALS

El Rey Network‘s “The People’s Network Showcase: Suspense” will premiere July 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The latest installment of “The People’s Network Showcase” will feature 12 short films over two hours that highlight the best in indie thriller filmmaking, as well as interviews with filmmakers from around the world. The special will be released both on air as well as on El Rey Network’s YouTube page. BMX legend and host of “Baja Desert Championship” Mike Escamilla will host. See the full list of films included below:

DILEMMA

Directed by Ian Tierney

A man wakes up in a strange room with two strangers who are bound and gagged.

Digital Premiere on July, 7

RED MAZE

Directed by Thomas Gaunt

A down and out man resorts to burglary, but gets more than he bargained for.

Digital Premiere on July 14

UP ROUTE

Directed by Jordan Wippell & Brandon Scott

An unnerving tale about a hitchhiker and a strange plant.

Digital Premiere on July 21

IN TREES

Directed by Casandra Wasaff

While driving through backwoods, a father tells his children a scary tale about spirits in trees that feed on humans at night. Upon arrival at a mysterious location, he leaves the children alone in the truck… where their fears manifest.

Digital Premiere on July 28

INCARNATE

Directed by JorDan Fuller

During a hunting trip in the remote islands of Southeast Alaska, two old friends discover an abandoned World War II bunker; the home of an evil spirit that corrupts their minds with violent impulses to murder each other.

Digital Premiere on August 4

INVITATION

Directed by Franklin Killian

When a man breaks into another man’s home, the line between perpetrator and victim becomes blurred.

Digital Premiere on August 11

KONG’S

Directed by Ian Schiller

When a low criminal makes his move against an old friend, it thrusts him into the deep end of a criminal world where his next move could be his last.

Digital Premiere on August 18

THE DEVICE

Directed by Conrad Lihilihi

A mysterious device sends two thieves on a horrific and unexplainable journey.

Digital Premiere on August 25

Digital Exclusive Shorts

HANK AND HONEY

Directed by Robert Neilson

Hank just wants to spend his Christmas watching TV… a mysterious visitor has other plans.

Digital Premiere on September 15

WHEN BAD MEETS EVIL

Directed by Alex Brady

A young burglar is forced to break into a house but when the owner shows up he has no other choice than to break out.

Digital Premiere on September 22

DEATHLY

Directed by Mike Williamson

After the tragic death of his wife, a man is unsettled by chilling events in their house.

Digital Premiere on September 1

AN ENTANGLEMENT

Directed by Dylan Sanford

A woman’s world comes crashing down when a stranger reveals he’s been hired to kill her. What follows is a dark proposition: pay double, and she can turn the hit back on her murderous husband.

Digital Premiere on September 8