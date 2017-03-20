Hulu has renewed “Shut Eye” for Season 2, but John Shiban will take over as showrunner for the outgoing David Hudgins, Variety has learned. Shiban joining the series will reunite him with the show’s executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, who worked with him on “Breaking Bad.”

Shiban’s most recent credits include writing and producing for the Starz drama “Da Vinci’s Demons” and AMC’s “Hell on Wheels.” He has also worked on “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural,” and “The X-Files.” He also created the short-lived “X-Files” spinoff “The Lone Gunmen.” He is repped by ICM.

The series stars “Burn Notice” alum Jefferey Donovan as Charlie Haverford who, along with his wife Linda (KaDee Strickland), run a chain of fortune-telling parlors, one of which occupies a room in their Los Angeles home.

A lot of their time is spent chafing at the oversight of the Marks family, a Roma clan that strictly enforces its dominion over all the fortune-telling places within a large section of the city. But Charlie’s world view is thrown into chaos when he starts experiencing visions that may or may not be real.

The series also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui, David Zayas, Angus Sampson, Susan Misner and Isabella Rossellini. Les Bohem created the series for Sony TV’s TriStar Productions and Bernstein and Johnson’s Gran Via banner. Bohem is an executive producer on the series along with Bernstein and Johnson, with Shiban also executive producing. Hulu gave the show a straight to series order for Season 1, which consisted of 10 episodes. Season 2 will likewise be 10 episodes.