Showtime will premiere “Risk,” director Laura Poitras’ documentary about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, which debuted last year at the Cannes Film Festival. The cable channel will partner with Neon on a theatrical release, then will debut the film on television this summer.

Filmed over six years, the movie tells the story of Assange and Wikileaks, the controversial organization he founded to publish and provide access to secret information, often classified by governments. Over the course of making the film, Poitras enjoyed unprecedented access to Assange, currently exiled in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The director is in the process of updating the film to extend its story through the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, during which Wikileaks released thousands of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee, and to the present day.

“It is an exciting time to be working with Showtime and Neon,” said Poitras. “Both organizations are thinking outside the box about how to bring complex stories to a wide audience. I am thrilled to team up with them on ‘Risk.'”

Poitras is the director of “Citizenfour,” the 2014 documentary about NSA leaker Edward Snowden. In his review from Cannes for Variety, Peter Debruge wrote of “Risk,” “Laura Poitras leverages incredible access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange into an intimate and somewhat unwieldy portrait of the world’s single most controversial media personality.”

“Risk” is produced in association with Field of Vision and First Look Media, and is executive produced by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.

Showtime debuted a trailer for the documentary Sunday night during the season finale of “Homeland.” Watch the trailer below: