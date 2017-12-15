TV News Roundup: Showtime Offers Early Look at Series Premiere of ‘The Chi’

In today’s roundup, Showtime aired a sample of the first episode of “The Chi,” while “Little Woman” debuted a trailer.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime offered a an early preview of “The Chi” on YouTube ahead of its series premiere on Jan. 7. The drama was created and executive produced by “Master of None’s” Lena Waithe, executive produced by Common and Elwood Reid, who also serves as showrunner. “The Chi” is a coming-of-age story that explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the south side of Chicago. Centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption, the ensemble cast includes Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Armando Riesco, and Tiffany Boone. Sonja Sohn, Jahking Guillory, and Steven Williams recur. Watch the entire first episode below.

“Titans” released a first look of the DC superhero series staring Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall aka Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger aka Dove. Ritchson and Kelly star in the series alongside Brenton Thwaites, who plays Dick Grayson aka Robin.”Titans” is set to debut in 2018 on the DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service, operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks. From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, “Titans” is a live-action drama that follows a group of upcoming superheros recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.

PBS’ Masterpiece dropped the first trailer for “Little Women.” The series, based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel of the same name, airs May 13 and stars Emily Watson as Marmee, Angela Lansbury as Aunt March, and Michael Gambon as Mr. Laurence. Little Women is adapted by the award-winning writer Heidi Thomas (Cranford, Call the Midwife), and directed by Vanessa Caswill. Watch the trailer below:

RATINGS

Telemundo is on pace to end 2017 as the number one Spanish-language network season-to-date in primetime among adults 18-49 (868,000), adults 18-34 (395,000) and total viewers (1.69 million), according to Nielsen data. The network’s “El Señor de los Cielos” Season 5, “Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso” Season 2 and “Señora Acero, La Coyote” Season 4 ranked as the top three regularly scheduled Spanish-language broadcast programs season-to-date among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, while “El Señor de los Cielos” Season 5, “Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso” Season 2 ranked as the top two among total viewers in Monday-Friday 8-11 p.m. primetime.

PREMIERE DATES

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” will premiere Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. on USA Network. The 10-episode true-crime anthology chronicles the dual police investigations of Detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) and Detective Russell Poole (Jimmi Simpson) into the controversial murders of the rap icons Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and the Notorious B.I.G. (Wavyy Jonez). Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) is set to direct and will executive produce along with Mark Taylor. Kyle Long is writing the pilot and will also executive produce. Former LAPD Detective from the 2006 investigation into the murders Greg Kading will also serve as co-executive producer. Take a look at the trailer here: